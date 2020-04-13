Rhea Chakraborty On Relationship Rumours With Sushant Singh Rajput: Our Friendship Has Evolved

Bollywood celebrities' relationship status and dating lives is of a lot of interest to their fans. Rumours and speculations of celebrities dating keep making the headlines in the country.

One such rumour is that of Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput being in a relationship. The two have never addressed these rumours head on although they have been spotted together on dinner dates and are seen going on vacations.

Recently, when Rhea was asked about the truth of these rumours once again, she steered clear of admitting it, but she did say that their friendship has evolved over the years and that she thinks he is a nice person.

In an interview with Times of India, Rhea said, "Neither Sushant Singh Rajput nor I have ever admitted that, so it's not true. Sushant and I are really good friends. I've known him for eight years now. We were in YRF together and we had the same manager for a long period."

She added, "Our friendship has evolved over the years. I love all my friends and I don't hide that. I am very public about my love for the people in my life, whether they are girls or boys. Whereas Sushant is a concern, he's one of the nicest and the coolest person I know. I don't know about him but to me, he's super cute and attractive. But I don't know what he thinks about me."

Sushant was earlier dating Ankita Lokhwande, his co-star from the television serial Pavitra Rishta. The couple called off their relationship in 2016.

