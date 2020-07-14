    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rhea Chakraborty’s Post On Sushant Singh Rajput Receives Love From Ayushmann Khurrana & Others

      By
      |

      July 14, 2020 marks a month since the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Many of his friends from the industry took to their social media profiles to post in memory of Sushant. A special post which received a lot of attention was by Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who opened up about losing him for the first time.

      Rhea's heart-touching note received a lot of love and support from celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Dabboo Ratnani and others.

      Sushant की याद में Rhea ने लिखा ये Emotional post: Sushant के लिए कहीं ये बातें | FilmiBeat
      Rhea’s Post On Sushant Showered With Love By B-Town Celebs

      Sharing pictures of her happy moments with Sushant, Rhea wrote, "Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart.You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore."

      Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Tiger Shroff, Rakul Preet Singh left heart emojis on Rhea's post. VJ Anusha Dandekar wrote, "I love you Rabbit and you are brave and beautiful and I know this was probably the hardest thing to write but I'm forever proud of you, you are all heart and soul. May you always know that you and you alone know your truth and your love story will be forever in your heart."

      Rhea also received messages of support from celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, Ayushmann's wife and short filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, actors Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem.

      Sushant took his life on June 14, 2020. He was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment. His death has left a gaping hole in the hearts of his fans and colleagues in Bollywood.

      ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: 30 Days Of Losing You But A Lifetime Of Loving You

      ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty Changes Her WhatsApp Display Photo With A Happy Moment With Sushant Singh Rajput

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 18:06 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 14, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X