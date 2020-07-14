Rhea Chakraborty’s Post On Sushant Singh Rajput Receives Love From Ayushmann Khurrana & Others

July 14, 2020 marks a month since the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Many of his friends from the industry took to their social media profiles to post in memory of Sushant. A special post which received a lot of attention was by Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who opened up about losing him for the first time.

Rhea's heart-touching note received a lot of love and support from celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Dabboo Ratnani and others.

Sharing pictures of her happy moments with Sushant, Rhea wrote, "Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart.You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore."

Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Tiger Shroff, Rakul Preet Singh left heart emojis on Rhea's post. VJ Anusha Dandekar wrote, "I love you Rabbit and you are brave and beautiful and I know this was probably the hardest thing to write but I'm forever proud of you, you are all heart and soul. May you always know that you and you alone know your truth and your love story will be forever in your heart."

Rhea also received messages of support from celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, Ayushmann's wife and short filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, actors Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem.

Sushant took his life on June 14, 2020. He was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment. His death has left a gaping hole in the hearts of his fans and colleagues in Bollywood.

