Rhea Chakraborty Reacts To Allegations Of Destroying Hard Drives Before Leaving Sushant's House

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate and creative manager Siddharth Pithani was recently questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the actor's death case. It was reported that during the interrogation, Pithani revealed that eight hard drives were destroyed on the day Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant Singh Rajput's house.

An India Today report stated that Pithani told CBI that Sushant and Rhea had a fight, following which she moved out of his house. Further, the report mentioned that Pithani revealed that 8 hard drives were wiped out in presence of Sushant and Rhea before the actress left Sushant's house. Siddharth said that he wasn't aware of the contents of the hard drives, but claimed that an IT person visited the house. He also named house help Dipesh Sawant and cook Neeraj Singh as being witnesses to this incident.

Rhea Chakraborty has finally reacted to these allegations while speaking to India Today. The actress said, "This is a baseless allegation, there was no hard drive that I know of, no one came while I was there. Perhaps, after I left, his sister, who was there from June 8 to June 13, may have called someone, but I am not aware of it. Till the time I was there, nothing of the sort happened."

She further said, "I don't even think Siddharth Pithani said something like that, I believe this is a concocted story, much like several others doing the rounds."

In the same interview, Rhea also addressed the allegation that she would often change Sushant's house staff.

The actress told India Today, "This is a baseless allegation. I did not do anything to gain control of his life. He knew Siddharth since before he knew me and used to live with him before I came. Samuel Miranda was hired by his sister, Priyanka. Even Keshav, Neeraj and Dipesh were with him since before me. In fact, he introduced me to them. I did not hire them."

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The CBI is currently investigating his death case after receiving an order from the Supreme Court. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the money laundering angle in connection with the matter. More recently, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also joined the probe after the ED came across a drug angle in the case.

