Rhea Chakraborty Slams Claims Of Her Living Off Sushant's Money; Says 'He Loved Living Like A Star'

Rhea Chaktraborty On Claims Of Her Living Off Sushant Singh Rajput's Money

The actress said that her 2019 Paris trip had been arranged by a company that had hired her for a fashion shoot, but Sushant insisted that they make the most of it.

Rhea told India Today, "I had a fashion shoot by the clothing trip Shein in Paris. The company sent me the tickets. Sushant thought it was a great idea to make a Euro trip out of this, so he cancelled those tickets. I have those tickets, in case I now I have to prove everything and booked first class tickets, and the rest of the trip he paid for the hotels. He wanted to, and I didn't have a problem with that."

Rhea Chakraborty On Sushant Singh Rajput's Lifestyle

The actress said, "I had a problem with how much he was spending. I thought it was a very expensive trip, but that was how he was. Who was I to question that?"

Rhea Chakraborty Claims Sushant Loved Living Like A Star

She continued, "Even before this trip, he went to Thailand with six of his male friends. He booked a private jet for that trip and spent Rs 70 lakh. So, it was not like he spent the money just on me. He was like that as a person. He loved living like a star. I was not living off Sushant Singh Rajput's money. We were living like a couple."

Rhea Breaks Her Silence On Her Brother Showik's Equation With Sushant

The actress revealed that her brother Showik had accompanied her and Sushant on their Europe trip, and said that the late actor shared a great bonding with Showik. She said that they used to joke that Showik was her "sautan."

Rhea said that she, Sushant and Showik were partners in a company called Rhealityx, which dealt with artificial intelligence, and that the late actor had named the company after her.

She was quoted as saying by India Today, "To be a partner in the company, one has to pay Rs 33,000. I paid for Showik as he couldn't pay because he didn't have a job. Showik was preparing for CAT exams and was skeptical if he should join us. Sushant insisted Showik to join us in our Europe trip."