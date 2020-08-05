Rhea Chakraborty To Appear Before ED On August 7, ED Questions Her Close Associate Samuel Miranda

Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing a money laundering angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Rhea will be questioned on August 7.

According to a Times Now report, the ED questioned Rhea Chakraborty's close associate Samuel Miranda, in connection with Sushant's case on Wednesday. The ED, which has stepped in to probe money laundering angle in Sushant's case, reportedly questioned Miranda to understand Sushant's daily expenditure and financial irregularities if any.

In both Mumbai Police and Bihar Police's scanning of Sushant's bank statements, transactions involving Samuel Miranda showed up. The ED had earlier questioned Sushant's CA, and will soon question Rhea's CA too.

It is also reported that the ED is probing the two companies started by Sushant, with Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty named as its directors. The company was reported to have no employees, and therefore the ED is checking to see if it was formed for the sole purpose of siphoning money.

In the FIR filed by Sushant's father K.K. Singh with the Patna Police, he has accused Rhea and her family of defrauding the late actor of Rs 15 crore.

Sushant was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. Rhea and five others including her family have been booked under the following sections of the IPC: 306 (abetment to suicide), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120 (criminal conspiracy) - they have also been charged them under the Mental Health Care Act.

However, the central government has now accepted requests by the Bihar government and Sushant's family for a CBI probe into the case.

