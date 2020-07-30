Sushant Case: Enforcement Directorate Seeks FIR Copy Against Rhea To Probe Money Laundering Angles

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought from the Bihar police a copy of the FIR registered against actress Rhea Chakraborty and some others in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in order to probe a possible money laundering angle, officials said on Thursday.

Officials said the central probe agency has written to the Bihar police in this context as it is looking into the case for a possible investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The actor's father Krishna Kumar Singh (74) had on Tuesday lodged an FIR against Chakraborty, her family members and six others on charges of alleged abetment to suicide of his son.

The Bihar police case was registered under various IPC sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

Singh accused Chakraborty, a budding TV and film actress, of having befriended his son in May, 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career.

The ED's interest, they said, is into the allegations of alleged mishandling of Rajput's money and his bank accounts.

The agency will probe if anyone used Rajput's income for money laundering and creating illegal assets, they said.

The ED can attach assets of the accused and also has the power to make arrests under the PMLA.

The Mumbai police is already probing Rajput's death.

Rajput (34), who had starred in films such as 'Chichhore', 'Kai Po Che' and 'Kedarnath', was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14.

ALSO READ: Sushant's Father And Sister Mitu Never Mentioned Rhea's Name In Their Statements To Mumbai Police

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Files Caveat In Supreme Court After Rhea Chakraborty's Plea