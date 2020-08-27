Rhea Claims Sushant Took Modafinil During Their Europe Trip; Says His Health Deteriorated In Italy

Rhea Chakraborty Claims Sushant Took Modafinil Without Prescription When They Were Leaving For Europe

Rhea Chakraborty told India Today's Rajdeep Sardesai that when she and Sushant were leaving for their Europe trip, the actor told her that he feels claustrophobic in a flight, and took a medicine named Modafinil, without any prescription.

Rhea Says Sushant Didn't Leave His Room For Three Days When They Reached Paris

The actress said, "When we reached Paris, he didn't leave his room for three days. Before the trip, he said that he was very happy. He had told me that he is very excited for the trip as he will show me his true side during our Europe stay. He will walk on the streets and have fun with me which he couldn't do in India. We were really happy. I was wondering what happened." She further said that the actor was fine and energetic in Switzerland.

Rhea Claims Sushant Had Anxiety Attacks During Their Stay At A Gothic Hotel In Italy

The actress said, "When we reached Italy, we stayed at a Gothic hotel, which we didn't know at the time of booking. In our room there was a dome like structure, which I didn't like. I asked him that we should change our hotel, but he insisted on staying there. He told me that there was something. I told him that it's a bad dream as I thought people get such ideas in such place. But he insisted on living in that hotel despite me telling him to change it. His health deteriorated there and he started having anxiety attacks."

Rhea Chakraborty On Sushant Singh Rajput's Depression

Rhea said that when she got concerned about Sushant's health and asked him what was happening, the actor told him that he had a depressive episode in 2013 and had met psychiatrist called Haresh Shetty for the same. Rhea revealed that Sushant told her that he was advised by the same doctor to take Modafinil, he took on the flight. "He told me that he was fine after that. After that, now he was feeling more depressed and anxious. Then we cut shot the trip and returned," Rhea told India Today.