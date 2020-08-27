Sushant's Father Alleges Rhea Chakraborty Was Giving Poison To His Son; Says 'She Is A Murderer'

Sushant's Father Calls Rhea Chakraborty A Murderer

Sushant Singh Rajput's father claimed that Rhea was giving poison to his son from a long time. He told ANI, "Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant from a long time. She is a murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates."

Earlier, Sushant's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Demanded Rhea's Arrest

Sushant's sister slammed a news channel for interviewing Rhea Chakraborty who has been named as one of the prime accused in the actor's death case. She had also demanded the arrest of the Jalebi actress.

Rhea Chakraborty's Name Was Dragged Into Sushant's Death Case When The Late Actor's Father Filed An FIR Against Her

A month after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, his father KK Singh registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members in Patna, under multiple Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections including 'abetment to suicide' and 'cheating'. Based on Singh's FIR, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also filed a money laundering case in connection with Sushant's death case.

Sushant's Death Case Is Currently Being Probed By The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI)

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. On August 22, 2020, the Supreme Court gave its approval for a CBI investigation in the actor's death case. The apex court also directed the CBI to look into any other cases registered in future in connection with the case.