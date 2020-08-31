Rhea Chakraborty To Take Action Against Sushant Singh Rajput's Family (Exclusive)

Filmibeat has learnt that actress Rhea Chakraborty will be taking action against Sushant Singh Rajput's family for making a false statement before all the investigating authorities and the Supreme Court of India.

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde revealed, "All possible legal steps including prosecution will be taken against them. They have made false statements before the court, before the police and before the ED (Enforcement Directorate).''

"They have made false representation all through that they did not know anything about his medication while they themselves were exchanging notes and prescriptions and those prescriptions are illegal because the patient was not in Delhi at the time of giving it and even if he was given online consultation, a doctor can give online consultation to a patient whose case history he knows well in advance," he added.

In the last two days, two WhatsApp chats have leaked - one was between Sushant' manager Shruti Modi and the actor's elder sister Nitu Singh, where she is asking the manager to share the doctor's prescription.

Another leaked WhatsApp chat was between Sushant and his sister Priyanka in which she sends him a prescription from a doctor in Delhi, clearly establishing that the actor was taking medicine for his depression.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14, 2020. His death was declared a suicide by the Mumbai Police but the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) upon the request of Sushant's family to the Bihar government.

All angles of the case are being probed by the CBI, the ED and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), amid allegations that Rhea Chakraborty had been administering drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput. The NCB has registered a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty.

