Richa Chadha Calls 2020 A ‘Manhoos’ Year For Postponing Her Wedding

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding plans were indefinitely postponed due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. Although the couple had never really openly talked about their wedding, Richa mentioned it in a recent Instagram post.

Sharing a clip from her 2012 film Gangs Of Wasseypur, Richa wrote that 2020 saw her postponing her wedding. The clip was a scene where her character Nagma Khatoon doesn't say anything, when the kazi asks her if she agrees to the nikah with Manoj Bajpayee's character, Sardar Khan.

Richa captioned her post, "#8YearsOfGangsOfWasseypur 2020 saw me postponing my shaadi, rightly so, cuz this is such an unpredictable, manhoos year ! Here's some #NagmaSwag for you, from the film that started it all for me! Enjoy. #NagmaKhatoon #GangsOfWasseypur #ActorsLife #richachadda #GangsOfWasseypur #AKFPL."

Richa and Ali were meant to have an April wedding. Although, initially, the couple kept denying rumours of their wedding, it was eventually confirmed. Talking about their wedding getting postponed, Ali had said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, that they will celebrate with the world when everything is open again. Until then, the actor said that they were just following the rules of the lockdown.

Last week, Ali's mother passed away due to health complications. Mourning the loss, Ali had written a heartbreaking note on social media. He had tweeted that he would live the rest of her life for her. He mentioned that she was the source of his creativity and everything else for him.

