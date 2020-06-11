Ali Fazal Reveals How Becoming Independent In His Teens Helped Him During The Lockdown

Actor Ali Fazal opened up about his boarding school experience in a recent interview, and added how it helped him to sail the lockdown smoothly. Ali has been managing his household with no help during the lockdown.

IANS quoted Ali as saying, "I am an accidental cook. But being outside home and living in boarding school has made me realise that I can manage well on my own."

He continued that during his early teens, when he first went to Doon, he struggled for a few weeks. Overtime, it became enjoyable. He said that being independent has its advantages and is liberating, but it comes with enormous responsibility.

He also talked about how, as he grew older and started working, he started wanting a better life for himself.

Ali said, "So living in an unkempt fashion is probably glorified in pop culture but I am way past that phase in my teen years. Home is your safe haven and I have accustomed myself to maintaining it to my liking. There is a big stigma around men doing housework. But aapka ghar toh aap hi save karenge na? Because of my boarding school experience, I am also comfortable being by myself. I love my people, of course. But I want them and not need them."

Ali and his fiancé Richa Chadha's wedding, which was to happen in April, was postponed due to the breakout of the pandemic. In an earlier interview, he opened up about missing Richa, and how he wished he could meet her during quarantine.

