Richa Chadha Conferred PETA Best Vegan Style Icon Award For Promoting Animal-Free Fashion

Actor Richa Chadha has always used the platform that her celebrity status gives her to talk about things that matter. In this way, she has tried to spread awareness about more sustainable ways of living and the need to bring in cruelty-free and ethical clothing.

Therefore, it came as no surprise when the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India announced Richa as its Best Vegan Style Icon.

PETA hosted a virtual edition of their annual Vegan Fashion Awards and announced its winners for 2020. The awards are an initiative meant to recognize progressive brands and individuals encouraging a shift to and paving the way to animal-free fashion.

Honoured by this, Richa said in her statement to the press, "Am delighted to be named a style icon. Although it's not always possible because we rely on stylists and makeup people to make us look great and can't always choose cruelty free things, in my personal life I always strive to stay the course. For instance, I stopped wearing silk and leather a few years ago. Am very pleased with this recognition. Thank you, Peta."

The Section 375 actress was also recently bestowed the Dr Ambedkar Bharat Ratna honour for her contributions to cinema. In her statement to the press then, she emphasized on the need for artists to be responsible towards the larger society and its lesser privileged, and reiterated her own pledge to do so.

Talking about work, Richa has a few upcoming films lined up which are Shakeela, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, and Lahore Confidential. Her last release was Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga, which also starred Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Kangana Ranaut and Yagya Bhasin, and was praised for her performance in it.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha Honoured With Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award; 'This Reiterates My Faith In My Dreams'

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha Defends Delhi Crime's Emmy Win Against Troll: 'What Have You Done To Lessen Crime?'