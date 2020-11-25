Richa Chadha Defends Delhi Crime’s Emmy Win Against Troll: 'What Have You Done To Lessen Crime?'

Richie Mehta's Delhi Crime became the first Indian origin show to win an International Emmy, when it was awarded the Best Drama Series at the 48th edition of the awards. Delhi Crime was a retelling of the horrific 2012 Delhi gang rape incident, starring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang and others.

Congratulatory messages for the show makers and the cast poured in as many celebrities expressed their pride in the show as it won India's first Emmy. Actor Richa Chadha also congratulated the team of Delhi Crime for their Emmy win. However, a netizen questioned how something about the terrible incident has become a thing of pride for the country.

"Congratulations to the whole cast and crew of #DelhiCrime for this huge international recognition and making India proud ! @RichieMehta @ShefaliShah_ @RasikaDugal @_AdilHussain @rajeshtailang #Samyukthasheikh heart is happy," wrote Richa in her tweet.

When a netizen responded, "I don't understand that how that horrific night has become pride moment for India. Such a shame to celebrate this moment. Delhi ka crime aaj congratulatory moment ban Gaya hai. #ShameOnDelhiCrime."

Richa replied, "Actual crime ko kam karne ke liye kuch kiya aapne (What have you done to lessen the actual crime)? Shame on rape culture bol na, why the show? The industry is celebrating the achievement of a show made on the subject that won big internationally. Fix reality first. Many rapes, as brutal have occurred. You can't deny reality."

Many others were in agreement with Richa as one wrote, "Ya exactly, the show is just accurately reflecting the current condition of the state. What's wrong in showing the truth. That's the only way things will get better, if people are aware of the truth about woman safety in Delhi."

