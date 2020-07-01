Richa Chadha Reveals How Ali Fazal Proposed To Her: ‘He Took A Ten-Minute Nap Afterwards’

Ali Took Three Months To Return Richa's 'I Love You'

Talking about the first time Richa professed her love to Ali, she told Brides Today, "We were at my house watching the 1992 biographical comedy, Chaplin. I was happy to see him enjoy the movie and grateful to have found someone with similar tastes. That is when I said, ‘This is really sweet, I love you." to him. It took him three months to say I love you back to me."

Richa's Clumsiness Is One Reason Ali Fell For Her

Ali revealed that Richa's clumsiness is one of the reasons he fell for her. "She thinks I fell in love with her only because of her clumsiness - and it surely is one of the reasons. She is as clumsy as it gets. If she is eating, there will be glasses spilling, food will be all over the place, and cutlery will definitely fall. Her most embarrassing clumsy moment was in Venice. It was at a fine dining event and Judi Dench was sitting at the next table. Suddenly a bean went flying over - of course, it was from Richa's plate. She calls it her Pretty Woman moment!" he said.

How Ali Proposed To Richa

Opening up about the proposal, Richa said, "He had planned a romantic dinner on a small, secluded island in the Maldives. I thought it was for my birthday - I didn't suspect a thing."

He Took A Ten-Minute Nap Afterwards!

She continued, "We had finished eating and were sipping champagne when Ali, being his spontaneous self, asked me to marry him. He didn't go down on his knee, nor did he have a ring but that's all right. After that, he took a 10- minute long nap on the sand - I think it was because he may have been stressed about the proposal!"