Richa Chadha Shares Copy Of Court Order After Payal Ghosh Says She Won’t Apologize; Writes ‘We Won’

Richa Chadha took to her Instagram handle to share a copy of the court order which disproved claims made by Payal Ghosh, who declared that she would not apologize to Richa for making defamatory statements against her. Sharing pictures of the court order, Richa wrote, "We won!" and underlined the words 'withdrawing her statements' and 'an unconditional apology'.

Posting the copy of the court order, Richa captioned it as, "WE WON! Satyamev Jayate! Grateful to the Hon. Bombay High Court for justice ! The order is now in public record, freely available for all on the High Court website. Thank you for your support, next hearing (for settlement) is on the 12th as is mentioned in the order."

See her post here.

Payal, who had taken Richa's name in an allegedly derogatory way while making sexual misconduct allegations against Kashyap, had said that she would not apologize to her as she had only repeated what filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had told her. "I am not apologizing to anyone. I have not wronged nor have I given a wrong statement about anyone. I just said what @anuragkashyap72 told me. #SorryNotSorry," she had tweeted. Payal had also mentioned actresses Huma Qureshi and Mahie Gill, along with Richa.

Richa had taken legal action against Payal claiming that the latter had falsely involved her in the case. Her lawyer's statement, which released in September, stated that Richa condemns the act of her name being "unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a derogatory manner into controversies and allegations being raised by third parties."

Richa eventually filed a defamation case against Payal, Kamaal R Khan and a news portal. She found support in other celebrities like Swara Bhasker and Huma Qureshi.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha Shows 'Proof' After Payal Ghosh Claimed She Did Not Receive Legal Notice

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha Files Defamation Suit Against An Actress, Kamaal R Khan, & A News Channel