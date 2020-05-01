Riddhima Kapoor Enroute To Mumbai To Mourn With Family; ‘Driving Home Ma’

Rishi Kapoor's tragic passing has left us all shocked. The actor's funeral was held on Thursday afternoon, and was attended by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, brother Randhir Kapoor and a few other family members and colleagues. However, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor could not make it as she was in Delhi.

Riddhima has been permitted to travel across the country and so she is currently on her way to Mumbai, to mourn with her family. Riddhima took to her Instagram story to say that she is driving home and that she is enroute Mumbai.

A heartbroken Riddhima shared a picture of her car window and wrote, 'Driving home ma. Enroute Mumbai'. She has also been posting how much she misses her dad and wishes she had had the chance to say goodbye to him.

Alia, who was at the funeral, is said to have connected Riddhima to the final rites through a video call. In pictures of the funeral that are being shared on the internet, Alia can be seen holding up her phone like she is capturing what is going on. While many trolled her for it, others defended her saying that she is on video call with Riddhima.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning at 8:45 AM. The actor was admitted to the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday night after his health deteriorated. The actor had been battling leukemia for two years, and had received treatment for it in New York City, where he spent almost a year.

Rishi was last seen in The Body, a thriller film which also starred Sobhita Dhulipala, Emraan Hashmi and Vedhika.

