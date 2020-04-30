    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      RIP Rishi Kapoor: From PM Narendra Modi To Shashi Tharoor, Politicians Mourn Actor's Death

      Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's passing away just a day after another Bollywood giant, Irrfan Khan died, is hard news to digest. Celebrities from the Hindi film industry and elsewhere are mourning the death of Rishi Kapoor, who died on April 30. A number of politicians such as Shashi Tharoor, Smriti Irani, Rahul Gandhi, Omar Abdullah, Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to their social media handles to express their grief over the demise of Rishi Kapoor.

      Politicians Mourn The Death Of Rishi Kapoor

      Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "Saddened to hear that my senior schoolmate at Mumbai's CampionSchool, Rishi Kapoor, whom i competed with in "inter-class dramatics" in 1967-68, has gone to a better world. From the romantic hero of "Bobby"to the mature character actor of his last films, he evolved remarkably. RIP."

      Smriti Irani shared a throwback picture with Rishi and wrote, "In 2014 he told me 'bhag jaldi Dilli pagal ' for he knew I've been summoned to take oath. The last I saw him was on a set and that's how il remember him. Prodding you to do your best, caring for the little things, teaching you the craft no matter how old you were on the job.."

      Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah tweeted, "From Bobby to Karz to Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai, your movies & some of the dialogues have been such an integral part of my childhood. You made a little hut in Gulmarg an iconic place with one song. Farewell @chintskap & thankyou for the memories. #riprishikapoor."

      Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief."

      Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "Saddened to know veteran actor #RishiKapoor has passed away. It is a devastating news for his family, friends & fans. My heartfelt condolences to his close ones. May they find strength in this most difficult time. He would always be remembered for his iconic roles..."

      Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa wrote in a tweet, "Shocked by the passing of another legend, and veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor. His way of mesmerising us with his stellar performances will be remembered and missed. Prayers to his family and loved ones. RIP."

      MP and actress Kirror Kher tweeted, "#RishiKapoor is no more. Heartbreaking. I would like to celebrate his life. Larger than life, outspoken & cheerful right to the end. Great actor, good friend. So many memories of you flow through my mind. You lived a full life. Well played Sir. Condolences to the family. #RIPSir."

      Amit Shah wrote on Twitter, "Pained to know about the passing away of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor ji. He was an institution in himself. Rishi ji's demise is an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. He will always be remembered for his exceptional acting skills. Condolences to his family & followers. Om Shanti."

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India's progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."

      (All social media posts are unedited.)

