Rishi Kapoor Admitted To Hospital Due To Ill Health; Brother Randhir Kapoor Confirms News

According to a report, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been hospitalized on account of ill health. Rishi was admitted to the Sir. H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. This news has been confirmed by his brother Randhir Kapoor.

Confirming the news, Randhir Kapoor told the Indian Express, "He is hospitalised. Neetu is by his side. He is not well." However, he dismissed rumours of him being supported by a ventilator.

Rishi was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and the actor spent a number of months in New York, getting treatment. He underwent a marrow treatment and spent 11 months in recovery.

While he was in New York, Rishi was visited by a number of Bollywood celebrities including his son Ranbir Kapoor, Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra and others.

Rishi returned to India in September last year. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that he felt fresh and geared up to do any kind of work. He shared that he was looking forward to face the camera once again and hoped that he hadn't forgotten acting. "When I was going through treatment, I had a few blood transfusions. And I told Neetu that I hope with the new blood, I haven't forgotten acting," he said.

Rishi recently announced his next project which is going to be a remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern starring Tom Hanks and Anne Hathway in the lead. He is to star alongside Deepika Padukone in the film.

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor Requests People To Not Indulge In Violence During 'Coronavirus War'

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor Shares An Optimistic Message Amid COVID-19 Total Lockdown In India!