Shah Rukh Khan On PM Modi's Janta Curfew: 'We Should Continue This Concept At A Personal Level'

After the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of 'Janta Curfew' to be followed on Sunday (March 22), to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, several Bollywood celebrities extended their support to his appeal. The latest one to do so is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The actor took to his Twitter page to share the PM's video message and captioned it as, "It's imp 2 reduce social interaction 2 minimum. Self Quarantine.The idea of #JanataCurfew on Sunday is a means to this end & we should continue this concept at a personal level as much as we can & more.We need to 'slow down time' to arrest the virus spread. Be safe & healthy all." (sic)

Shahid Kapoor also extended his support to PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew and tweeted, "22nd of March #JantaCurfew . This virus is affecting our heads at a faster rate than our bodies. Let's show solidarity as a nation. Let's be at our most positive and our most restrained. Let's raise the bar. This moment in time calls for it. God speed. Jai hind." (sic)

Kamal Haasan tweeted, "I stand in full solidarity with our Prime Minister's call for #JantaCurfew. In this extraordinary situation, we have to take extraordinary measures. It's a disaster that has befallen on us and by staying united and indoors, we can Stay Safe." (sic)

His next tweet read, "I call upon my fans,my friends and my people in support of the cause on 22nd March Sunday, 7am to 9pm #JantaCurfew." (sic)

Madhuri Dixit also supported PM Modi's appeal and posted on her Twitter handle, "It's time to understand our social responsibility & follow the guidelines. Let's show gratitude to all the people who have been working round the clock for us by observing the #JantaCurfew on 22nd March. Do your part. Stay safe to keep others safe." (sic)

"To each and every citizen of India, I would humbly request to adhere to Shri @narendramodi

ji's #JantaCurfew on 22nd of March (Sunday) from 7am - 9pm. Here's to India fighting this Pandemic. India Stay At Home!! #IndiaFightsCorona," (sic) wrote Manushi Chhillar.

Earlier, on Friday morning, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli posted a video message where they urged everyone to practise social distancing.

Since the last few weeks, Bollywood celebrities have been actively spreading awareness about the spread of Coronavirus on social media.

