    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rishi Kapoor Feels India Should Declare An Emergency, His Twitter Followers Do Not Agree

      By
      |

      India has been under lockdown for a few days now, in order to prevent the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country. While the citizens of the nation have by and large abided by the rules, some feel there are growing signs of unrest among people.

      Rishi Kapoor is concerned about the a few law-breakers who are thrashing policemen and healthcare workers out of frustration and prejudice. He feels the only option to control this is to declare an emergency in the country.

      Rishi Kapoor Feels India Should Declare An Emergency

      Rishi Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Dear fellow Indians. We must and have to declare EMERGENCY. Look at what's happening all over the country! If the TV is to believed, people are beating policemen and medical staff! There is no other way to contain the situation. It is only good for all of us. Panic is setting in," (sic).

      Many of his followers on Twitter were not in support of this idea. A person wrote, "How will emergency solve an issue, lockdown won't?" Someone else commented, "People are beating police?? Have you tried to step out to buy essential items? Sir I don't want to link to you all the reports about people getting beaten by police." Another person wrote, "Thank you, Can people of Mumbai build a 70 M high wall around his house to make Rishi Kapoor happy and get a feel of emergency."

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a nationwide lockdown on March 24, for a period of 21 days. Bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Arjun Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, and Rishi Kapoor himself tweeted in support of the decisive move.

      ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor Expresses Concern For Pakistan Citizens Amidst Coronavirus Scare

      ALSO READ: India Lockdown For 21 Days: Arjun Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu & Rishi Kapoor Support PM Narendra Modi

      ALSO READ: Gul Panag's Reply To Troll Who Calls Her Privileged: 'My Husband Is Flying People Home'

      Read more about: rishi kapoor
      Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 19:59 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 27, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X