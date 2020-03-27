    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Gul Panag’s Reply To Troll Who Calls Her Privileged: ‘My Husband Is Flying People Home'

      By
      |

      Gul Panag, like many other Bollywood celebrities, welcomed the decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lockdown the nation for 21-days to prevent the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). A troll left a nasty reply to her tweet by calling her 'privileged', to which Gul gave a fitting reply.

      Gul Panags Fitting Reply To Troll Who Calls Her Privileged

      Sharing her opinion on the 21-day nationwide lockdown, Gul wrote on Twitter, "No other way! Had to be done." A troll replied to her saying, "Adventure for privileged like you."

      Gul Panag gave it back to the person writing that her husband is actually on the front lines, fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19, by flying a plane and bringing back people home. "Really? You're on Twitter. My husband's flying a plane bringing people back home as I type. Everyday for last few days, in fact. Exposed to crowded places with no WFH option. Because 'essential' service. Till tonight," she wrote.

      Gul is married to Rishi Attari since 2011 and the two are parents to a little boy who was born in 2018.

      Other Bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anurag Kashyap and others took to their social media handles to welcome the decision by PM Modi, calling it a decisive, bold and much needed move.

      With regards to work, Gul was last seen in web shows like The Family Man, Rangbaaz, Phirse, Pawan & Pooja.

      ALSO READ: Neha Dhupia, Richa Chadha, Sobhita Dhulipala Soak In Nature While Practising Social Distancing

      ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan Shares Important Advice To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

      Read more about: gul panag
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X