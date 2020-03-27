Gul Panag’s Reply To Troll Who Calls Her Privileged: ‘My Husband Is Flying People Home'

Gul Panag, like many other Bollywood celebrities, welcomed the decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lockdown the nation for 21-days to prevent the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). A troll left a nasty reply to her tweet by calling her 'privileged', to which Gul gave a fitting reply.

Sharing her opinion on the 21-day nationwide lockdown, Gul wrote on Twitter, "No other way! Had to be done." A troll replied to her saying, "Adventure for privileged like you."

No other way! Had to be done. #lockdownindia — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) March 24, 2020

Gul Panag gave it back to the person writing that her husband is actually on the front lines, fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19, by flying a plane and bringing back people home. "Really? You're on Twitter. My husband's flying a plane bringing people back home as I type. Everyday for last few days, in fact. Exposed to crowded places with no WFH option. Because 'essential' service. Till tonight," she wrote.

Reallly? You're on Twitter. My husband's flying a plane bringing people back home as I type.💁🏻‍♀️ Every day for last few days, infact. Exposed to crowded places with no WFH option. Because 'essential' service. Till tonight. https://t.co/v90mbP82vd — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) March 24, 2020

Gul is married to Rishi Attari since 2011 and the two are parents to a little boy who was born in 2018.

Other Bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anurag Kashyap and others took to their social media handles to welcome the decision by PM Modi, calling it a decisive, bold and much needed move.

With regards to work, Gul was last seen in web shows like The Family Man, Rangbaaz, Phirse, Pawan & Pooja.

