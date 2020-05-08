Rishi Kapoor’s Last Film, Sharmaji Namkeen To Release In Theatres

The passing of Rishi Kapoor has left a big hole in the hearts of audiences of the Hindi film industry. However, we may get to see Rishi on screen one last time. Reportedly, Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen will be releasing in theatres post lockdown. The film's producer Honey Tehran confirmed the news.

Speaking to Mid-Day, producer Honey Tehran said, "We want to take this film to the theatres for his friends, family and fans. We all owe this to Rishiji, one of the silver screen legends. I am grateful to Ritesh [Sidhwani, producer] and Farhan [Akhtar, producer] for investing in the movie not just monetarily, but also emotionally."

The film is being helmed by first time director Hitesh Bhatia. It is being produced by Excel Entertainment in association with Honey Tehran and Abhishek Choubey.

Honey added, "We shot a major portion of the film in Delhi during January. Only a four-day schedule was pending."

Sharmaji Namkeen will also star Juhi Chawla alongside Rishi. Following Rishi's demise, Juhi wrote a lengthy tribute to her co-star and reminisced the times they had worked together in films like Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and so on.

Rishi was last seen in the suspense thriller film The Body, starring alongside Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika.

Rishi breathed his last on April 30, 2020. His funeral was attended by close family and friends, including wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Randhir Kapoor.

