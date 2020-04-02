    For Quick Alerts
      Rishi Kapoor Requests People To Not Indulge In Violence During ‘Coronavirus War’

      Many would agree that these are testing times, with the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the lockdown in place in India to prevent its spread.

      Recently, a doctor in Telangana was attacked by a man after hearing the news of his brother's death due to COVID-19. Rishi Kapoor urged his followers on Twitter to not indulge in violence at this point in time.

      Rishi Requests People To Not Indulge In Violence

      In a tweet, Rishi wrote, "An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don't resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!" (sic).

      A doctor at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad was attacked on Wednesday evening by a man who tested positive for COVID-19. The man attacked him upon hearing news that his brother had passed away due to the virus.

      Similar to this incident, locals of Tatpatti Bakhal, Indore attacked health care workers when they arrived to the area to screen people for Coronavirus.

      Rishi Kapoor has actively been tweeting about the Coronavirus crisis and the lockdown in place to prevent its spread in India. Some time back he had suggested that the nation declare a state of emergency in order to prevent matters from escalating. He also expressed concern for Pakistan citizens amidst the outbreak, hoping that the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan would take appropriate measures. He also stressed that this one's ego and enmity cannot come in this matter as we are facing this crisis as humanity.

      Thursday, April 2, 2020, 21:16 [IST]
      X