Rishi Kapoor Funeral Pics: Ranbir Kapoor Stares At His Dad; Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Break Down

Ranbir Kapoor Stares At His Dad

This picture of Ranbir Kapoor makes us every bit sad and we pray that God gives strength to the actor to cope with the personal loss. It is indeed the saddest day of Ranbir's life.

Neetu Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Break Down Into Tears

Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt break down into tears as they stare at the motionless body of Rishi Kapoor. Going by the picture, Alia seems to have taken Riddhima on a video call, as the latter couldn't mark her presence at her father's funeral.

Kareena, Saif and Randhir Kapoor

Apart from Neetu and Ranbir, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Randhir Kapoor were also present at the funeral of Rishi Kapoor.

Abhishek Bachchan

Despite the Coronavirus scare, actor Abhishek Bachchan arrived at the funeral. For the unversed, the entire Bachchan family is very close to Rishi Kapoor and his family, and Abhishek's presence at the do was quite expected.

Our deep condolences to the entire Kapoor family!