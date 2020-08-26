Rohit Roy Says He Is Looking Forward To Going Back To Film Sets, Is Ready To Shoot For Mumbai Saga

The Hindi film industry is guardedly resuming business amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Some film shoots have restarted and actors and filmmakers alike are opening up about their experiences of going back to sets in these challenging times.

Rohit Roy, who is all set to get back on sets to shoot for Mumbai Saga, says that he is looking forward to it. In a recent interview, Rohit opened up about the ramifications of resuming work as actors and how different it is going to be amid the pandemic.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rohit said, "As actors, it's very important for us is to eventually get back in front of the arc lights in front of the camera because otherwise the actor can just decay. Mental stability is very important for us because sitting at homes for 4 months has taken a toll on a lot and lot of actors especially those living alone."

He added, "We all are looking forward to it but we will be a little more careful and tests will be done on everybody who is going to come on sets. We will take precautions that we have been advised to take - may be a few more - because we cannot afford to have anybody fall ill within these two week period or even after that."

Mumbai Saga is being directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by T-Series. The film features an ensemble cast which includes John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi, Kajal Aggarwal, Gulshan Grover and others.

