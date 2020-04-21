Rohit Shetty Facilitates Eight Hotels For On-Duty Mumbai Police To Rest And Have Meals

The Hindi film industry is coming together in an incredible way to help fight the Novel Coronavirus and the economic impact it is having on the citizens of the country. Among the latest contributions made in this regard, filmmaker Rohit Shetty facilitating hotels across Mumbai city for the Police will go a long way in empowering a crucial section of the frontline workers.

Rohit Shetty has arranged facilities at eight hotels across the city for on-duty policemen to rest and have meals. The official Twitter handle of Mumbai police shared this news and also expressed their gratitude to Rohit.

"#RohitShetty has facilitated eight hotels across the city for our on-duty #CovidWarriors to rest, shower & change with arrangements for breakfast & dinner. We thank him for this kind gesture and for helping us in #TakingOnCorona and keeping Mumbai safe," (sic) read the tweet.

We thank him for this kind gesture and for helping us in #TakingOnCorona and keeping Mumbai safe. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 21, 2020

Mumbai Police, as is the police force in the rest of the country, is working day and night to ensure that lockdown rules are followed by citizens, and also to ensure the safety of all in these times.

Apart from this, Rohit has also made a generous donation of Rs. 51 lakh to Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees, to take care of the daily wage workers in the film industry, who will be badly hit on the economic front, by the lockdown.

He, as well as actor Hrithik Roshan, are taking care of low income families of the paparazzi, who find themselves out of work at this time.

Rohit is known for his cop-drama franchise films like Singham, Simmba and the upcoming film Sooryavanshi.

