Actor Ronit Roy Reveals He Has Started Selling Things To Support 100 Families

Struggling artists and daily wage workers in the entertainment industry are facing enormous difficulties because of COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown in India. Udaan actor Ronit Roy admits that he hasn't been paid since January, and even his small business has been shut since March. He is taking extraordinary measures to support the families that depend on him for livelihood.

Speaking to ETimes, Ronit said, "Personally, I haven't made money since January. I have a small business which was running, and is now shut since March. Whatever I have, I am selling things to support about 100 families that I am responsible for."

Ronit also said that big production houses have the responsibility to take care of the people who need the help.

He said, "I am not a very rich man, but I am doing it. So, these production houses and channels who have these big, lavish offices which are visible from 2 kms away from a highway, they need to do something. They have to take care of the people on the ground. At a time like this if they don't take care of the actors then it's not fair. You have to pay them after 90 days, but they need now, give it to them now. They can't stay hungry. It's on both sides."

Ronit had earlier revealed that there was a time, soon after his debut with Jaan Tere Naam, he was unemployed for four years. He had shared that at the time, when he was still a struggling actor, he did not even have money to buy food and so he used to walk to his mother's house for meals.

