Saif Ali Khan On Taimur Getting Papped: It Makes Me Tense But It Is Their ‘Rozi Roti’

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most photographed star kids in the Hindi film industry. Before the pandemic, Taimur was snapped by the paparazzi nearly every day. This supply of adorable Taimur photos used to be lapped up by netizens.

But for a kid, being photographed constantly and receiving such media attention might be hard to process. Saif opened up on how Taimur reacts to being photographed, while speaking with Neha Dhupia on her chat show 'No Filter Neha'.

"Ya, I think he's realised that there will be cameras in certain places. He has never enjoyed being photographed particularly, even by us at home. But he understands, I mean, he smiles and waves and he likes camera flashes but it's just something he's always seen so he doesn't think about it."

Talking about being followed by the paparazzi, he said, "I mean, it makes me a little tense, he gets that vibe and then when they would chase him to school, you worry, I mean, there's too much attention sometimes. It's sad, you know, people don't let you be like a normal kid in Bombay. This star kid is a tag that just falls on you, whether you like it or not and in fact, the answer is you don't want it but what can you do."

"So, they are serving a purpose, someone says don't stop them, they're doing their job, they are also getting paid, you know it's a lockdown situation so in India, there's that complicated thing and an American would be like - hey, can you please not stalk my house. But here I'm like I understand you're getting paid and I don't want to stop you getting rozi-roti. So, it's like that, you don't know how to react. I think when you resist it, it becomes a situation, when you hide from them, or run around with your hat pulled low, but if you just give them that picture, just give a smile and just move on. So, the important thing is to tell Taimur - you must be polite and it's no big deal and I think he's learnt that."

Recently, Saif and Kareena announced that they are expecting an addition to their family, and were flooded with congratulatory wishes on social media.

