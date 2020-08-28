Saif Ali Khan Reveals He Got Into A Bar Fight Once, Was Punched In The Face; ‘He Was A Lunatic’

Saif Ali Khan opened up about the time he got into a bar fight with a stranger while talking to Neha Dhupia on her chat show No Filter Neha. He shared that he was attacked twice by the same person who said that he wanted to mess up Saif's face. Saif revealed that he has avoided about 50 such fights in the Delhi-Gurgaon region.

"So this is an unfortunate incident where a guy said, 'Please dance with my girlfriend' and I was like 'I don't want to do that', and he said 'You've got a million dollar face', which I really loved so I think I started smiling, even though it's probably not true, and then he said, 'I'm going to F it up for you' and then he hit me with a whisky glass on my forehead and then we got into a fight," shared Saif.

He continued, "And then we ended up in the bathroom and I was wiping my wound because it was bleeding a lot. If you have never been hit in the face, or cut in the face, perhaps if you cut yourself shaving, guys, you will know that you bleed a lot because there are a lot of blood vessels in the face. So, there was a flood of blood, I thought I don't know what's happened so I was wiping it with water, I looked at him and 'I said look what you did', as in let's make up now and he attacked me with the soap dish. So, he was a lunatic and he might have killed me."

"I was also at fault a little bit," he said, adding that it's not the hardest thing in the world to get into a fight, to get something broken on one's head in a nightclub in Delhi, or outside Delhi or in Gurgaon. He said that it is a dangerous environment and he has prided himself on growing up there and have avoided about 50 fights in those days.

Talking about how things are not as bad as they used to be, he attributed to either people having become more mature or the increased efficiency of law and order.

