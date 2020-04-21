    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Saif Ali Khan Says Kareena Kapoor Thinks Like A Hollywood Actor; ‘She Is A Born Movie Star’

      By
      |

      Saif Ali Khan recently heaped praises upon his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and said that she is a born movie star who is so comfortable in her place on a film set. Talking about how she has chosen to do smaller roles in films because they are right for her, he said that she thinks like a Hollywood star.

      Kareena Thinks Like A Hollywood Actor: Saif

      Saif spoke about Kareena during an India Today e-conclave session. "She always looked like a movie star," he said, adding, "When you look at her on sets, she is so easy, her hair in curls, yakking with her hairdresser, it looks like she was born there. There is a high level of comfort. It's just easy work, very professional, very quiet and bloody good."

      Describing Kareena's decision making process when it comes to choosing films, he said, "Any actor who can give Alia Bhatt the main part in a film like Udta Punjab and do the other role because you think it is a good role for you, you are thinking like a Hollywood actor. And then you go on to play the lead in a film like Veere Di Wedding and make lots of money at the box office. And then you again go on to play a small role in Irrfan's Angrezi Medium."

      Saif also shared that he thinks Kareena is very cool. He revealed that she is constantly telling him to "cook something nice or wear something nice" during the lockdown.

      Kareena was praised for her performance as a cop in the Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, starring opposite Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, and is being directed by Advait Chandan. It is scheduled for release on Christmas this year.

      ALSO READ: When Kareena Kapoor Khan Said It Would Be 'Amazing' To Be Stuck In A Lift With Saif And Shahid

      ALSO READ: Aamir Khan And Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha's Release May Get Postponed To 2021

      Read more about: saif ali khan kareena kapoor
      Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 20:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 21, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X