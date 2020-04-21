Saif Ali Khan Says Kareena Kapoor Thinks Like A Hollywood Actor; ‘She Is A Born Movie Star’

Saif Ali Khan recently heaped praises upon his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and said that she is a born movie star who is so comfortable in her place on a film set. Talking about how she has chosen to do smaller roles in films because they are right for her, he said that she thinks like a Hollywood star.

Saif spoke about Kareena during an India Today e-conclave session. "She always looked like a movie star," he said, adding, "When you look at her on sets, she is so easy, her hair in curls, yakking with her hairdresser, it looks like she was born there. There is a high level of comfort. It's just easy work, very professional, very quiet and bloody good."

Describing Kareena's decision making process when it comes to choosing films, he said, "Any actor who can give Alia Bhatt the main part in a film like Udta Punjab and do the other role because you think it is a good role for you, you are thinking like a Hollywood actor. And then you go on to play the lead in a film like Veere Di Wedding and make lots of money at the box office. And then you again go on to play a small role in Irrfan's Angrezi Medium."

Saif also shared that he thinks Kareena is very cool. He revealed that she is constantly telling him to "cook something nice or wear something nice" during the lockdown.

Kareena was praised for her performance as a cop in the Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, starring opposite Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, and is being directed by Advait Chandan. It is scheduled for release on Christmas this year.

