Saif Ali Khan Says There Was No Need To Hold Sara Ali Khan’s Hand Through Love Aaj Kal Failure

Sara Ali Khan's latest release, Love Aaj Kal was panned by critics as well as audiences. Expectations from the film were high as it was a spin off to the 2009 film of the same name, which starred her father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Saif was recently asked if he was there for his daughter while she experienced her first film failure. The actor said that apart from asking her if she is alright, he didn't think he really needed to be there for her as she could handle it on her own.

Speaking to Anupama Chopra in an interview, Saif said, "I did message her and ask if she's alright. Of course, it's a romantic and nice fatherly notion (to hold your daughter's hand through hardships), but I don't think it's really needed. I think she's quite tough and smart and she gets it. And I told her, 'you have to go through this'."

He mused about whether he would want to talk to his mother Sharmila Tagore about his professional failures. "She hasn't really talked about it. Parents want to help and they're there. It's really something you have to go through on your own... It's good to have that reality check, anyway. You don't want to be that kind of movie star who's never seen success and can't walk when it finally happens," he said.

When asked what made Sara choose the film, Saif said, "You must have liked something, you might have liked someone; the director or the producer..." He added, "Not much has to go wrong for it to go wrong... You have to keep working through it."

Love Aaj Kal also starred Kartik Aaryan and was directed by Imtiaz Ali.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Reacts To Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal's Failure!

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Clarifies He Was Teasing When He Said He Liked The Trailer Of His Love Aaj Kal Better