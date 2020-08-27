Saif Ali Khan Says Turning 50 Petrified Him, Is Glad He Inherited His Mother’s Genes

Saif Ali Khan got candid about turning 50 during a conversation with Neha Dhupia on her chat show No Filter Neha. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor said that although he is not experiencing mid-life crisis, the thought of getting older by the day is terrifying.

However, he counted his blessings for having inherited his mother Sharmila Tagore's genes, as she has always looked young. He hopes to look 50 when he turns 60.

Speaking to Neha, Saif said, "Fifty is petrifying. A friend of mine said you can see the end 50s and then 60s and after 70. Everyday is a bonus. My father died at 71, my grandfather died at 41 so at some point I think you can sit back and you say it's been a hell of a ride. I'm quite happy with how it's gone and it shouldn't be that dissatisfaction, that 'I didn't do anything'. Mid-life crisis is not happening because obviously I have done stuff, so I can't complain."

Talking about the genes he has inherited, he said, "So, I'm just relieved my mother looks young and looked young and I feel I have inherited her genes, so I might be able to fool people into looking 50 when I'm 60."

Saif celebrated his 50th birthday on August 16, 2020. The actor rang in the milestone birthday with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, son Taimur Ali Khan and a few other family members.

Saif and Kareena recently announced that they are expecting their second child.

