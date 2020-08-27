Saif Ali Khan On Why He Is Not On Social Media: It Fills Me With Negativity

Social media has changed the way in which celebrities interact with their fans and critics. However, due to increasing negativity on social media, some such as actor Sonakshi Sinha, screenwriter Apurva Asrani, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar are taking a break from it. Many others have become unusually quiet on it.

Saif Ali Khan explained during his conversation with Neha Dhupia on No Filter Neha, why he has never wanted to get on the bandwagon of social media.

He said, "I was never really on social media. I asked my wife once, I said what's the big thing? She said, its nice to know what's going on in the world, to see what people are doing. So, I did it but then I thought there was a bit of negativity and it was just upsetting me and I thought, why do I want to read this and why is it even important. It can become important in your life, what people are saying to you."

Saif continued on the toxicity of social media and why he wants to stay away from it. "I mean, it really fills me with anger and negativity when I read some really random crap as a response, and that's fair enough, I mean people ought to do what they want. But you know like, I wouldn't have dinner with like a bunch of nuts off the street so why am I getting involved in my head with them also, is what my thinking is," he said.

He added, "Like these people, I don't know who they are, you can't see a face, you don't know where they are coming from. All you know is that a lot of people out there think a lot of shit, so it makes you dislike people, actually. It makes you think God, what kind of environment do we live in. That's not nice way to think. A nicer way to think is, oh, I'm reading my book, I've got my kid, I'm happy with my life and when I go out, I assume everything is lovely because I'm happy. That is, I think is a healthier way to operate than being aware of the kind of toxicity that is around, it doesn't suit me. Some people are thicker skinned, they're like, it doesn't matter."

Saif revealed that when he was on social media for a while, his account's name was 'Shakun Kothari', after a character he played in the 2018 film Bazaar.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan On Taimur Getting Papped: It Makes Me Tense But It Is Their 'Rozi Roti'

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha: 'I've Seen Social Media Grow Into A Monster, People Are Turning Very Bitter'