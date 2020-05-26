Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera Celebrates Eid With Him: My Eid Isn’t Complete Without My Maalik

Salman Khan celebreated Eid amidst the lockdown, at his farmhouse in Panvel. Salman's bodyguard, Shera, took to his Instagram handle to share a sweet picture with the Bhai of Bollywood on Eid.

Sharing a picture celebrating Eid with Salman, Shera captioned his post, "My EID is never complete without my Maalik @BeingsalmanKhan. Eid Mubarak to all of you, enjoy with your family at home. #EidMubarak #SalmanKhan #Beingsheraa #Sheraa #Stayhomestaysafe."

Shera, aka, Gurmeet Singh Jolly has been working with Salman for nearly 20 years, and the two share a strong bond.

Talking about work, Salman's customary Eid release for this year has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was scheduled for release this Eid. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva, and produced by Salman, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. It also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

Meanwhile, Salman had promised the release of a new single for his fans on Eid, which he did by releasing Bhai Bhai, a song about communal harmony and celebrating brotherhood and unity. Bhai Bhai was shot with minimal crew and resources at his farmhouse, where Salman has been living ever since the lockdown started.

Bhai Bhai happens to be the third song that Salman has released amidst the lockdown. His earlier two singles were Pyar Karona and Tere Bina.

