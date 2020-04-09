Salman Khan’s Eid Release Radhe May Get Delayed Due To Coronavirus Crisis

The Coronavirus lockdown in India has halted film shoots and pushed the release dates of movies like '83 and Sooryavanshi. Looking at the uncertainty of how long the COVID-19 crisis will continue, it is most likely that Salman Khan's Eid release for this year, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai may also get pushed. If that happens, this will be the first time in more than a decade that Salman will not have an Eid release.

A source told PTI, "Radhe will be pushed ahead for sure. We have got two songs to shoot, there is some patch work left of about five days or so, we also have editing that is left. We don't know when the situation will be normal and when we can shoot and finish our pending work."

The source added, "We are in the same boat as other big films that were scheduled to release. We are going into May soon, the film was to release on Eid, which is May 22. It is not that the virus will be eradicated completely within a few days or months. Who will want to go to theatres during such times? The fear of not venturing out of homes and going to theatres to enjoy a film is a lot more and we all will have to deal with it and overcome it."

Salman has delivered some big hits on Eid for a number of years, including Wanted, Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger, Sultan, Bharat and others.

Radhe is directed by Prabhudeva and it co-stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, and Megha Akash. The film is produced by Salman, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri.

