Salman Khan's Look For Antim Is Out; The Teaser Wins The Internet!

Salman Khan's look for the upcoming project Antim is finally out. The look was revealed by Salman's brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma through his official Instagram page. In the teaser, the superstar is seen walking in a vegetable market, in a Sikh get-up. Reportedly, Salman Khan is playing the role of a Sikh policeman in the movie, which has been titled Antim: The Final Truth.

Aayush Sharma, who is playing a pivotal role in the movie, captioned the teaser video "Antim Begins .. #BhaisAntimFirstLook #AntimTheFinalTruth @beingsalmankhan". The promising teaser of the Salman Khan starrer has already won the internet and has been going viral on social media.

Both the Salman Khan fans and cine-goers are totally excited to watch the new makeover of the Bollywood superstar. As per the reports, Antim, which is directed by the senior actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, is an official adaptation of the 2018-released Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern, which was released on the OTT platform Zee5.

If the reports are to be believed, Salman Khan is playing the role of a cop who is in search of a dreaded gangster. Aayush Sharma, the husband of Salman's younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma, is appearing in the role of the gangster in the movie. It is the second outing of Aayush in Bollywood, after his debut Loveyaatri.

The shooting of the movie reportedly began on November 16, 2020, in Pune. Salman Khan joined the sets on December 6, 2020, and is currently shooting at the Mumbai film city for the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial. More details regarding the rest of the star cast and technical crew of Antim is expected to be out very soon.

