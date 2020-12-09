Aparshakti Khurana On Not Being Able To Meet Brother Ayushmann As They Shoot In Chandigarh

The Khurrana brothers Aparshakti and Ayushmann are both currently shooting for films in Chandigarh. Although both of them have expressed joy in getting to work in their hometown, they are not meeting each other due to the COVID-19 pandemic . Aparshakti Khurana opened up on the experience of this strange situation that he found himself in.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Aparshakti said about shooting in Chandigarh, "I am shooting separately with my crew, bhaiya is shooting with his own, and we are camped up in different hotels. Shooting in the city is quite a dream, but yes, we are not able to meet each other. It was something totally uncalled for, but yes we understand that's the situation right now. We are having a good time."

Talking about the restrictions on set, he said, "There are restrictions but touchwood it's not bad actually. The flow is not really a problem. The first couple of days, it's kind of new for everyone on set. The pace wasn't there, but after that, now everyone is in a bio bubble, and trying to keep it like that. Things are quite fine so far."

Aparshakti further said that although he is in the same city as his parents, he cannot meet them because they fall in the high risk category of the pandemic. He shared that the family only met for Diwali but exercised social distancing even then.

Talking about work, Aparshakti will next be seen in Helmet, which happens to be his first solo lead film. He will star opposite Pranutan Bahl in the Satram Ramani directorial.

Ayushmann, on the other hand, is shooting for Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui alongside Vaani Kapoor. Ayushmann will be seen in the role of a cross-functional athlete in the progressive love story.

