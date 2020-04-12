    For Quick Alerts
      Salman Khan Showers His Horse With Love, Makes Other Horses In His Farm Jealous!

      Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood celebrities continue to stay connected with fans by treating them to quirky posts on social media. Recently, Salman Khan shared a video in which he can be seen eating horse food while feeding it to his horse. At one point, he even says, 'It's damn nice!' Salman followed this up with another quirky but adorable video with his horse. Take a look!

      Salman Showers His Horse With Love At His Farm House

      Salman, who is currently in self isolation in his farm house in Panvel, is finding ways to keep himself occupied and entertained. The Bhai of Bollywood shared a video in which he lets his horse eat leaves off his shoulders. In the second segment of the video, he takes the horse for a short ride and gives it a hug later.

      It sure looks like the horse being showered with love by Bhai made other horses jealous as they immediately started neighing! Salman captioned the post on Twitter, "Being taken for a ride..." (sic).

      Isn't that adorable? Many celebrities thought so as they left comments on his post. Singer Guru Randhawa, ex Bigg Boss contestants Prince Narula, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Yuvika Chaudhary left heart emojis on his post.

      With regard to work, Salman's next release is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Also starring Disha Patani, the film is scheduled for release on Eid this year, but may get postponed due to the Coronavirus crisis.

      Story first published: Sunday, April 12, 2020, 1:37 [IST]
      X