Salman Khan Keeps In Touch With Dad Salim Khan Through Video Calls; Enjoys Breakfast With A Horse

Salman Khan, currently living at his Panvel farmhouse, is unable to return back due to the Coronavirus lockdown in the entire country. In a previous post, the actor expressed his distress on being unable to see his father for three weeks. But he had also added that it is best that everyone stays put where they are, to make sure the safety of their loved ones.

In a recent interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Salman's father, Salim Khan revealed that the duo have been keeping in touch through video calls. "Salman and Nirvaan can't come here, so they are in Panvel. When they can come, they will. There also, they are at home and we are in constant touch over video calls."

Salman has been doing his best to spread awareness about COVID-19 and has also been financially supporting the fight against the virus. The actor recently pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers who have been badly hit by the 21-day lockdown. Salim Khan also revealed the family is taking care of those around themand said, "We've made provisions for those who work for us, including drivers and house help, besides giving them masks and sanitisers. There are many people who are struggling and we are doing our bit to help them, like getting food packets delivered to them,"

In his recent post today, Salman showed a glimpse of his morning routine, where he can be seen eating breakfast with his horse. The actor captioned the post as, "Breakfast with my love..." Salman continues to eat the fodder alongside his horse and can also be heard saying "Its damn good" at the end of the video.

Salman Khan is often seen sharing his love for animals on social media. Earlier, he shared pictures of ants, a housefly and a bird on Twitter. The actor is finding best and unusual ways to keep himself and his fans entertained during the quarantine.

On the work front, his next release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, will most likely be postponed. The film, set to see Disha Patani in a leading role alongside Salman, was scheduled to hit theatres on May 22. However, the source close to the production team revealed, they are yet to shoot for two songs and scenes for patchwork which will take several days.

