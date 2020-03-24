    For Quick Alerts
      Salman Khan To Begin Shooting For ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ Two Months Earlier Than Expected?

      The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has led to all releases being postponed along with production being put on hold. So far several Hollywood, as well as Bollywood biggies, have halted productions midway of their upcoming films, however, Salman Khan is already prepping for his next.

      salman khan KEKD

      Salman Khan who was shooting for Radhe before the pandemic, has only 10 days remaining of the film's schedule. With his calendar clear in coming months, the actor is confirming dates for his next projects and getting them ready to go on the floor.

      According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actor will advance the shooting date for his next entertainer, Kabi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film releasing in Eid 2021, was set to on the floors toward the end of 2020, but now will commence shoot, two months in advance.

      The cameras for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali are expected to start rolling as earlier as August 2020. Directed by Farhad Samji, the multi starrer is said to be a family drama with Salman fighting for a larger cause in an unseen avatar alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde.

      The report in Mumbai Mirror quoted a source saying, "There's a beautiful mature love story between the two characters, and Pooja's track acts as the catalyst to the plot," It is said to be a film high on action.

      On the other hand, the makers have not yet announced the completion of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is scheduled for a release in Eid 2020.

      The film directed by Prabhu Deva, also stars, Disha Patani as Salman Khan's love interest alongside Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The film is a remake of South Korean film titled The Outlaws. This is the second time Salman is remaking a South Korean film followed by Bharat.

      Avengers Director Joe Russo Is A Salman Khan Fan, Says 'He Is Magnetic On Screen'

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 11:44 [IST]
