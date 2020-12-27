    For Quick Alerts
      Salman Khan Turns 55: Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mahesh Babu, & Others Wish The Superstar

      Salman Khan, the true-blue superstar of Bollywood is celebrating his 55th birthday today. As per the reports, Salman Khan had a simple birthday celebration this year with his family members and close friends at his Panvel farmhouse. The Radhe actor's friends and colleagues from the industry, including Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, Varun Dhawan, and others took to their social media pages to wish him.

      Here is how the Bollywood celebs wish Salman Khan...

      Photo Courtesy: Avinash Govarikar

      Katrina Kaif

      Salman Khan's good friend and lucky leading lady Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram page and posted her birthday wishes. "Happiest birthday @beingsalmankhan to a great Human Being", wrote Katrina in her story. Check out the actress's Insta story here...

      Kareena Kapoor Khan

      The begum of Bollywood, who has shared the screen with Salman Khan in several popular films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, took to her Insta story and posted a throwback picture of the actor. "Happy Birthday Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Forever Superstar", wrote Kareena Kapoor Khan. Here is Kareena's Insta story.

      Mahesh Babu

      Varun Dhawan

      The Coolie No. 1 actor, who is a huge fan of Salman Khan posted a special picture with the superstar on his Instagram page and wished bhai a Happy Birthday.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

      Maduri Dixit Nene

      Venkatesh Daggubati

      Raveena Tandon

      Story first published: Sunday, December 27, 2020, 16:24 [IST]
