salman-khan-requests-fans-not-to-gather-outside-galaxy-apartments-on-his-birthday

A day before his birthday, superstar Salman Khan urges his fans not to gather outside Galaxy Apartments, where he stays with his parents- Salim Khan and Salma Khan, on his birthday. Tomorrow (December 27, 2020), Salman will turn 55. Every year, myriad of fans assemble outside Galaxy Apartments to wish the superstar, but owing to the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic, Salman has requested his fans not to do so this year.

Salman put up a notice outside his building, and informed his fans that this time, he won't be staying at Galaxy Apartments on his birthday.

"The Iove and affections of my fans over the years has been overwhelming on my birthdays but this year it is my humble request not to crowd outside my house keeping the Covid pandemic & social distancing norms in mind. Mask pehno! Sanitise karo! Social distance maintain rakho! Iss waqt main Galaxy mein nahi hun (I am not at Galaxy Apartments right now). Warm regards, Salman Khan," the message read.

Salman bhai has requested fans not to assemble near Galaxy Apartments. The star who cares for his fans. Do not risk your health in these tough times! @BeingSalmanKhan will soon meet us in cinemas near our homes! @Iamrahulkanal pic.twitter.com/ccIYmAkad3 — HAPPY BDAY SALMAN BHAI ❤️ (@ppritam009) December 26, 2020

Salman's message is going viral on social media, and his fan clubs are requesting all the Salmaniacs to wish the actor digitally.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has already kickstarted the shooting of his upcoming project, Antim: The Final Truth. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film marks his first onscreen collaboration with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The film is expected to hit the theatres next year.

