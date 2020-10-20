Sanjana Sanghi And Shekhar Kapur Celebrate 100 Years Of Their School: ‘Modernite Forever’

Actor Sanjana Sanghi, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and cricketer Gautam Gambhir took to their social media handles to celebrate 100 years of their alma mater, the Delhi Modern School. While Sanjana wrote a lengthy, gratitude-filled post for her school on completing a century, Gautam shared what the school did for him. Shekhar replied to Gautam's tweet and wrote 'Modernite Forever'. Take a look!

Sanjana shared pictures and a video from her school days, proudly donning a navy blue uniform. She wrote as caption, "#BackToSchool #LittleSanj A walk down memory lane to my School Graduation Day, March 2014 & a 17 year old me. Celebrating A 100 years of Modern School, New Delhi. To you, my Alma Mater.To your nurturing and protective red bricked walls. To your dismissal of differentiating between girl or boy, or the care of where who came from, To your insistence on the arts, to sport, to culture, to learning ways of life outside of just a 4 walled classroom. To your blue uniform that we wore like armour. Thank you for helping me find myself." She continued to express immense gratitude to all that the school offered her.

Check out Sanjana's post here.

Gautam also shared pictures from his school and wrote, "Came here as a boy with some dreams, left a man on a mission! That's what Modern does to you! Congratulations on completing 100 years! #ModerniteForever." Replying to his tweet, Shekhar wrote, "From one Modernite to another @GautamGambhir #moderniteforever."

Other celebrities who call this school their alma mater are Amrita Singh, Gauri Khan, Mallika Dua, Kabir Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

