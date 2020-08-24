Sanjana Sanghi On Dil Bechara: Sushant Got The Tribute He Deserves

Sanjana Sanghi, who starred as the lead opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the recently released Dil Bechara, opened up about the immensely positive response the film received from audiences. Sanjana shared that the positivity she received from audiences is the only balm amidst the tough situation of Sushant's death.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sanjana said, "Like the power of earnest and honest work. These two years, only the team knows the kind of blood and passion we put into it. The thing with filmmaking is, there's a lag between when we work and when the audience sees it. In that lag, is the troublesome time, the perception is different from reality. It taught me that true honesty still has place in this world. It taught me the power of love of fans."

Talking about the overwhelming response of audiences towards the film, Sanjana said, "I know how much strength I have derived from crores of people blessing our film, and helping Sushant get the tribute that he deserves. This is the only balm amidst all these tough things."

She added that while this may just be a film for the audience, for the artists, it is something that they put two years of their lives into. "Sushant and I did it together, and from the first reading, they are all such stark, clear memories. Literally, when I think, I'm back in that room again, shooting in Jamshedpur, such a complicated, emotional narrative we were telling. It really required us to be in tune on another level," she said.

Dil Bechara is based on the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars. It marked casting director Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut. The film's release was a bittersweet moment for many as it happened to be the last film that Sushant was seen in after his death.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM

