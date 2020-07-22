    For Quick Alerts
      Sanjana Sanghi Says It Is Not Fun Promoting Dil Bechara Without Sushant Singh Rajput

      Sanjana Sanghi, who is all set to make her debut as a leading lady in the upcoming film Dil Bechara, has said that doing promotions for the film is not fun. In the days leading up to the film's release, Sanjana wishes that Sushant was by her side doing promotions. Sanjana shared that if it was up to her, she would never have it this way, and is only doing it so that Sushant can be proud and happy.

      Sanjana On Promoting Dil Bechara Without Sushant: Not Fun

      Speaking to CNN News18 in an interview, Sanjana said, "This is not fun. If given a choice, I wouldn't ever have it this way. I'm only doing this, I feel, because I want him to look over and be proud and be happy."

      She added, "If it were up to me, I would probably be cooped up in a corner, not have the courage to like to chat with you right now, because it wasn't supposed to be this way."

      Sanjana further said, "He was supposed to be by my side, we were supposed to tell you these anecdotes together. And I don't know, there is nothing like that makes this better, you know. The love that people are giving helps but it still doesn't fix anything."

      Dil Bechara will be the last film that Sushant will be seen in. It is a remake of the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars, and it marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The film is scheduled for release on July 24, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar.

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 22:12 [IST]
