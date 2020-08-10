Sanjay Dutt Discharged From Hospital, Returns Home

Sanjay Dutt, who was admitted to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai on August 8, 2020, after complaining of breathlessness, has now been discharged. Sanjay was photographed by the paparazzi, when he returned home on August 10.

On Saturday, Sanjay had tweeted about being hospitalized on account of breathlessness. He had stated that he had tested negative for COVID-19.

"Just wanted to assure everyone that I'm doing well. I'm currently under medical observation and the Covid-19 report is negative as well. With the help and care of the excellent doctors, nurses and staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes and blessings. Please stay safe, everyone," Sanjay had tweeted.

His sister Priya Dutt had told PTI, "He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital around 4.30-5 pm for a regular check-up as he was feeling a little breathless. They did a Covid-19 test and the result was negative. We have kept him in the hospital so that he gets all of his tests done. He has gone for a full check-up. I think he will come home on Monday."

Talking about work, Sanjay was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama Panipat, which also starred Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor. He has a number of projects lined up next, including, Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Torbaaz, Shamshera and Prithviraj.

Sadak 2 will be Sanjay's next release. A sequel of the 1991 film Sadak, Sadak 2 also stars Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

