    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sanjay Dutt Discharged From Hospital, Returns Home

      By
      |

      Sanjay Dutt, who was admitted to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai on August 8, 2020, after complaining of breathlessness, has now been discharged. Sanjay was photographed by the paparazzi, when he returned home on August 10.

      On Saturday, Sanjay had tweeted about being hospitalized on account of breathlessness. He had stated that he had tested negative for COVID-19.

      Sanjay Dutt Discharged From Hospital, Returns Home

      "Just wanted to assure everyone that I'm doing well. I'm currently under medical observation and the Covid-19 report is negative as well. With the help and care of the excellent doctors, nurses and staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes and blessings. Please stay safe, everyone," Sanjay had tweeted.

      His sister Priya Dutt had told PTI, "He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital around 4.30-5 pm for a regular check-up as he was feeling a little breathless. They did a Covid-19 test and the result was negative. We have kept him in the hospital so that he gets all of his tests done. He has gone for a full check-up. I think he will come home on Monday."

      Talking about work, Sanjay was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama Panipat, which also starred Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor. He has a number of projects lined up next, including, Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Torbaaz, Shamshera and Prithviraj.

      Sadak 2 will be Sanjay's next release. A sequel of the 1991 film Sadak, Sadak 2 also stars Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

      (Image source: PTI)

      ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt Admitted To Hospital After Developing Breathing Issues, Tests Negative For COVID-19

      ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: 5 Best Films Of Bollywood's Original Bad Boy With A Heart Of Gold

      Read more about: sanjay dutt
      Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 19:24 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 10, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X