Sanjay Dutt Says Cancer Is A Recent Scar; ‘I Will Be Out Of It Soon’

Bollywood's much loved actor, Sanjay Dutt was recently diagnosed with lung cancer. His diagnosis came as a shock to not just his family and colleagues in the Hindi film industry, but also his fans. The actor is holding strong, as shared through updates by his wife Maanyata Dutt.

In a recent video, Sanjay talks about his cancer diagnosis and calls it a recent scar in his life. He promises to beat it and be out of it soon.

Hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to his Instagram handle to share a video of Sanjay Dutt getting styled in his salon. "Hi, this is Sanjay Dutt. Good to be back in the salon. Got a haircut. If you see this, this is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon," said Sanjay.

On his bond with the hairstylist, Sanjay said, "Aalim and I go a long way back. His father used to cut my father's hair. Hakim saab was the stylist in Rocky and then Aalim started cutting my hair. I became his guinea pig."

Talking about his look for his film KGF, he said, "I am growing this for KGF. I had shaved, but I need it for my look in KGF, which we are starting in November. I am happy to be back on the sets again. Tomorrow, I will be dubbing for Shamshera, so that will be fun. It's good to be back."

Sanjay was last seen in Sadak 2, which also starred Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. He will next be seen in the war action film, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi and others.

