Kangana Ranaut Reads Sanjay Raut’s ‘Request Her To Not Come Back To Mumbai’ As An ‘Open Threat’

After Kangana Ranaut constant disrespectful comments against the Mumbai Police, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut retorted by requesting her to not come back to Mumbai to make a living in a city which is protected by the authorities she derides.

Kangana latest social media stunt was to request protection from the Prime Minister's office saying that she will not accept Mumbai Police's protection as she doesn't trust them. Her reason for requesting protection: She has staked her career and life and made many statements for which she expects to be attacked by the elusive 'movie mafia'. Kangana has neither backed her statements nor registered official complaints with authorities.

In response to this, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Kangana's statements are treacherous and shameful because she criticizes the Mumbai Police despite living in a city which is protected by them.

"We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but insult to Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it," wrote Raut.

"We request her to not come to Mumbai," has been construed as "an open threat," by Kangana.

Responding to Raut, Kangana tweeted, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

In a similar way, Kangana had distorted Karan Johar's statement when he had said that he is tired of her playing the victim card and if she feels so wronged by the film industry, she should leave it. Kangana had played this too as an open threat and an intimidation, and had even asked the Government to take away Karan Johar's Padma Shri for this.

