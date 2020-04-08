Saqib Saleem On Birthday Plans; Says He Is Looking Forward To A Quiet Day With Sister Huma Qureshi

The Coronavirus lockdown in India has brought life to a standstill. However, many have been complying with the lockdown and finding fun things to do at homes. So have Bollywood celebrities, many of whom have taken to art, music, baking and so on. Even birthday celebrations of celebs are limited to their homes.

Actor Saqib Saleem, who will turn thirty-two on April 8, is looking forward to a quiet birthday this year. Saqib says that being at home on his birthday feels great and he plans to spend the day with his sister Huma Qureshi.

"I'm actually looking forward to having a quiet birthday this year. Last year, I was working on my birthday so this time being at home truly feels great. I will also be spending time with my sister, Huma. We love playing chess, and being connected with my family via video chat. I am truly grateful for a blessed life. This quarantine birthday will always be remembered," Saqib was quoted as saying by IANS.

With regard to work, Saqib will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, a film based on India's World Cup win in 1983, under the captainship of Kapil Dev. Saqib will be playing the role of Mohinder Amarnath, in the film with Ranveer Singh in the lead. Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, whereas Deepika Padukone plays his on-screen wife, Romi Dev.

'83 was earlier scheduled for release on April 10, but has now been postponed indefinitely, owing to the lockdown. But insiders say that the movie may release on June 25, a special day because that was the day when India lifted the World Cup in 1983.

