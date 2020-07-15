Sara Ali Khan Calls Dad Saif Ali Khan ‘Personification Of Mickey Mouse’ In Latest Post

Sara Ali Khan shared an adorable childhood picture with her dad Saif Ali Khan, and the caption is all things lovely. Posting the picture, Sara wrote how her father has been the 'definition of peace, epitome of love and the personification of Mickey Mouse,' with reference to the t-shirt that Saif is sporting in the picture.

In the photo that Sara shared, Saif and she can be relaxing and smiling for the camera. She wrote as caption, "The one person that has always been the definition of peace, the epitome of love and the personification of Mickey Mouse. Love you Abba." Saif is wearing a t-shirt with logos of peace, love and Mickey Mouse.

The post received a lot of love from fans. One user wrote, 'Such cuties,' whereas another fan wrote, "That's so much of love."

Recently, Sara's driver tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus, and is currently being quarantined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Sara, her family and the rest of her staff tested negative for the virus.

Talking about work, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, a follow up to the 2009 movie of the same name, starring her dad and Deepika Padukone. Sara starred opposite Kartik Aaryan in the Imtiaz Ali directorial. The film, however, failed to impress audiences as well as critics.

Sara will next be seen in Coolie No 1, starring opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is a sequel to the 1995 film of the same name, and is directed by David Dhawan. The film also stars Shikha Talsania and Paresh Rawal. The film's release has been postponed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan's Driver Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actress And Family Test Negative

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Reveals How Daughter Sara Reacted When She Heard About Sushant Singh Rajput's Death