    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sara Ali Khan Calls Dad Saif Ali Khan ‘Personification Of Mickey Mouse’ In Latest Post

      By
      |

      Sara Ali Khan shared an adorable childhood picture with her dad Saif Ali Khan, and the caption is all things lovely. Posting the picture, Sara wrote how her father has been the 'definition of peace, epitome of love and the personification of Mickey Mouse,' with reference to the t-shirt that Saif is sporting in the picture.

      Sara Ali Khan

      In the photo that Sara shared, Saif and she can be relaxing and smiling for the camera. She wrote as caption, "The one person that has always been the definition of peace, the epitome of love and the personification of Mickey Mouse. Love you Abba." Saif is wearing a t-shirt with logos of peace, love and Mickey Mouse.

      The post received a lot of love from fans. One user wrote, 'Such cuties,' whereas another fan wrote, "That's so much of love."

      View this post on Instagram

      The one person that has always been the definition of peace ☮️, the epitome of love ❤️ and the personification of Mickey Mouse 🐭 Love you Abba 👨‍👧

      A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jul 15, 2020 at 3:51am PDT

      Recently, Sara's driver tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus, and is currently being quarantined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Sara, her family and the rest of her staff tested negative for the virus.

      Talking about work, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, a follow up to the 2009 movie of the same name, starring her dad and Deepika Padukone. Sara starred opposite Kartik Aaryan in the Imtiaz Ali directorial. The film, however, failed to impress audiences as well as critics.

      Sara will next be seen in Coolie No 1, starring opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is a sequel to the 1995 film of the same name, and is directed by David Dhawan. The film also stars Shikha Talsania and Paresh Rawal. The film's release has been postponed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

      ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan's Driver Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actress And Family Test Negative

      ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Reveals How Daughter Sara Reacted When She Heard About Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

      Read more about: sara ali khan saif ali khan
      Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 18:44 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 15, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X